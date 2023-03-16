AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Short Interest Down 9.5% in February

AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,490,000 shares, a drop of 9.5% from the February 13th total of 2,750,000 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 774,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AER. Susquehanna boosted their target price on AerCap from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AerCap in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of AerCap from $66.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.29.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AER. American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of AerCap during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of AerCap during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of AerCap by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in AerCap by 71.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in AerCap during the third quarter worth $41,000. 98.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AER traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $53.39. The stock had a trading volume of 2,710,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,250,209. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.67. AerCap has a 1-year low of $37.20 and a 1-year high of $66.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. AerCap had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a positive return on equity of 14.18%. The business’s revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. Analysts expect that AerCap will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

AerCap Holdings NV engages in the leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial flight equipment. It also provides aircraft owners, financiers and investors with asset services to manage an aircraft portfolio. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

