Allego (NYSE:ALLG) Short Interest Update

Allego (NYSE:ALLG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 420,600 shares, a drop of 9.9% from the February 13th total of 466,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 81,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days. Approximately 6.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Allego

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Allego during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Allego during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allego during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allego during the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allego during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.24% of the company’s stock.

Allego Trading Down 7.5 %

Shares of NYSE:ALLG traded down $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $2.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 199,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,295. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.88. Allego has a 1 year low of $2.33 and a 1 year high of $28.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.25.

About Allego

Allego N.V. operates as an electric vehicle (EV) charging company. The company offers charging solutions for electric cars, motors, buses, and trucks. It has a charging network with renewable energy and charging solutions for business-to-business customers, including leading retail and auto brands. The company has approximately 28,000 charging ports in Europe.

