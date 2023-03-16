Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Position Boosted by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 602,486 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,838 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $27,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Altria Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Altria Group by 199.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Altria Group from $46.50 to $49.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.13.

Altria Group Stock Performance

MO opened at $46.70 on Thursday. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.35 and a twelve month high of $57.05. The firm has a market cap of $83.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.32.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 284.29% and a net margin of 22.97%. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.05%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.87%.

Altria Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.