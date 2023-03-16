Anaergia (OTCMKTS:ANRGF) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $4.74

Shares of Anaergia Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANRGF – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.74 and traded as low as $2.79. Anaergia shares last traded at $2.79, with a volume of 200 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ANRGF shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Anaergia from C$17.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Anaergia from C$10.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Scotiabank lowered Anaergia from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Anaergia from C$8.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on Anaergia from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.

The company has a market cap of $74.69 million, a PE ratio of -9.45 and a beta of 2.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.69 and a 200-day moving average of $4.72.

Anaergia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the generation of renewable energy and conversion of waste to resources. The company offers anaerobic digestion technologies for the production of clean energy, fertilizers, and recycled water from waste streams. It offers wastewater resource recovery, municipal solid waste, and agri-food solutions.

