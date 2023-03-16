Ark (ARK) One Day Volume Hits $6.01 Million

Ark (ARK) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. During the last seven days, Ark has traded 16.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ark has a market capitalization of $56.98 million and $6.01 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ark coin can now be bought for about $0.33 or 0.00001329 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00010634 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000262 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00004320 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004778 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00005492 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001256 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00004256 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003428 BTC.

Ark (ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 169,776,776 coins and its circulating supply is 171,683,174 coins. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ark’s official message board is arkscic.com/blog. The official website for Ark is ark.io. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform that utilizes an enhanced Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system, which is based on Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It employs Smart Bridges to communicate with other blockchains, expanding its capabilities and providing a variety of features in one place. The platform aims to drive the widespread adoption of cryptocurrency by offering various consumer tools, such as a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and more, with plans to add more features and tools in the future.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

