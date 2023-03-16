Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. Has $14.62 Million Stock Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,366 shares during the period. Air Products and Chemicals accounts for 1.8% of Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $14,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 232.6% in the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 32,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,567,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 21,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 150.8% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Investment Managers International raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 4,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on APD. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $280.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $335.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Vertical Research raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $312.75.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

Shares of APD stock traded up $2.43 on Thursday, reaching $279.47. The stock had a trading volume of 184,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,140,263. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $218.88 and a 12 month high of $328.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $295.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $281.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.09). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.59%.

Insider Transactions at Air Products and Chemicals

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, VP Sean D. Major sold 485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.00, for a total transaction of $151,805.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,275 shares in the company, valued at $4,468,075. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

(Get Rating)

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.