Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) Short Interest Update

Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 13,250,000 shares, a growth of 11.0% from the February 13th total of 11,940,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,260,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.9 days. Approximately 16.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Atlas Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:ATCO traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.47. 4,694,150 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,858,215. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.03. Atlas has a twelve month low of $10.13 and a twelve month high of $15.63. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.97.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $436.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.93 million. Atlas had a net margin of 36.66% and a return on equity of 12.37%. On average, equities analysts predict that Atlas will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Atlas Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Atlas

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 17th. Atlas’s payout ratio is currently 25.51%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crystalline Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas in the fourth quarter valued at $3,263,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Atlas in the fourth quarter valued at $1,242,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Atlas in the fourth quarter valued at $336,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in Atlas in the fourth quarter valued at $1,461,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. raised its stake in Atlas by 130.0% in the fourth quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 47,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 26,850 shares in the last quarter. 68.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlas Company Profile

Atlas Corp. operates as a global asset manager that owns and operates the businesses in which it invests. It focuses on deploying capital across multiple verticals to create growth opportunities for its shareholders. The firm operates through two subsidiaries, Seaspan and APR. Seaspan is an independent charter owner and operator of containerships and APR provides mobile power solutions.

