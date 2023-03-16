Audioboom Group (LON:BOOM) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $518.80

Audioboom Group plc (LON:BOOM – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 518.80 ($6.32) and traded as low as GBX 401 ($4.89). Audioboom Group shares last traded at GBX 445 ($5.42), with a volume of 43,497 shares.

Audioboom Group Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 452.85 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 517.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.85, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a market cap of £66.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,108.11 and a beta of 1.26.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Michael Tobin acquired 2,380 shares of Audioboom Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 420 ($5.12) per share, with a total value of £9,996 ($12,182.82). Insiders have bought 11,594 shares of company stock valued at $4,651,233 in the last 90 days. 56.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Audioboom Group

Audioboom Group plc, a podcast company, operates a spoken-word audio platform for hosting, distributing, and monetizing content primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. The company's platform allows content distributed through Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Pandora, Amazon Music, Deezer, Google Podcasts, iHeartRadio, RadioPublic, Saavn, Stitcher, Facebook, and Twitter, as well as a partner's own websites and mobile apps.

