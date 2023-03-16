Avondale Wealth Management Buys 7,153 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Avondale Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 181,948 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,153 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 7.4% of Avondale Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Avondale Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $8,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New Hampshire raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 84.5% in the 3rd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Accel Wealth Management raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 122.3% in the 3rd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEMG stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $46.21. 4,498,289 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,614,044. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $41.44 and a 1-year high of $57.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.47 and its 200 day moving average is $47.11.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.