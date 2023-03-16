Avondale Wealth Management Decreases Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Avondale Wealth Management cut its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 51.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,150 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IJR. AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 6,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 23,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter.

IJR traded down $0.71 on Thursday, reaching $93.51. 1,384,706 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,725,525. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $86.40 and a one year high of $111.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.55. The company has a market cap of $64.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

