Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. Sells 1,740 Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF)

Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. cut its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF – Get Rating) by 27.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,740 shares during the period. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. owned 0.08% of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF worth $1,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Accel Wealth Management raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 164.8% during the 3rd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000.

iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF Price Performance

Shares of IHF stock traded up $0.72 on Thursday, hitting $244.09. 3,316 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,312. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 0.84. iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF has a 52 week low of $237.26 and a 52 week high of $297.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $259.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $265.17.

About iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF

The iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (IHF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US companies that provide healthcare services. IHF was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

