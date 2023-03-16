Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. Sells 378 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 378 shares during the period. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGT. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 716.0% during the 2nd quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 3,088,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,008,702,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710,424 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 581.5% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,219,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $381,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,828 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 29,048.8% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 462,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 461,005 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,431,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,447,190,000 after purchasing an additional 296,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 787,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $241,929,000 after purchasing an additional 164,885 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of VGT traded up $2.92 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $360.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 157,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,900. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $291.61 and a one year high of $429.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $350.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $336.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

