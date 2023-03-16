Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) Short Interest Up 11.4% in February

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 463,500 shares, an increase of 11.4% from the February 13th total of 415,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 160,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Banco de Chile by 127.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,197 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Banco de Chile by 138.2% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,553 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Banco de Chile by 700.0% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,568 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Banco de Chile by 473.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Banco de Chile by 96.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,764 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. 0.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Banco de Chile in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Banco de Chile has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Shares of NYSE BCH traded up $0.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.69. The company had a trading volume of 325,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,948. Banco de Chile has a twelve month low of $15.64 and a twelve month high of $22.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a PE ratio of 5.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $1.3688 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5%. This is a boost from Banco de Chile’s previous annual dividend of $1.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Banco de Chile’s payout ratio is 31.50%.

Banco de Chile SA engages in the provision of banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale, Treasury, and Subsidiaries. The Retail segment consists of consumer loans, commercial loans, checking accounts, credit cards, credit lines, and mortgage loans. The Wholesale segment includes corporate clients and large companies where the product offering focuses on commercial loans, checking accounts and liquidity management services, debt instruments, foreign trade, derivative contracts, and leases.

