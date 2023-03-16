Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,420,000 shares, an increase of 7.7% from the February 13th total of 8,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,420,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.6 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have commented on BSBR shares. TheStreet cut shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $5.00.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banco Santander (Brasil)
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $145,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $451,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in Banco Santander (Brasil) in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 234.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 13,713 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 9,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 12,375 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 2,308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.53% of the company’s stock.
Banco Santander (Brasil) Stock Performance
Banco Santander (Brasil) Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, January 30th were issued a $0.0881 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 27th. This is a boost from Banco Santander (Brasil)’s previous — dividend of $0.04. Banco Santander (Brasil)’s payout ratio is 65.00%.
Banco Santander (Brasil) Company Profile
Banco Santander (Brasil) SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through Commercial Bank and Global Wholesale Banking segments. The Commercial Bank segment focuses on loans, cards, mortgages, consumer financing, payroll, agribusiness, micro credit, and corporate and private banking services.
See Also
