Bartlett & Co. LLC Has $45.37 Million Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,168 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $45,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 520.0% in the 3rd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $295.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $263.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $288.80.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $266.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.90, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $266.93 and a 200-day moving average of $262.77. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $228.34 and a fifty-two week high of $281.67.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.13. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 120.10% and a net margin of 26.65%. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.51 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 72.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other McDonald’s news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total transaction of $1,030,606.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,637 shares in the company, valued at $9,271,978.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $776,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at $319,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total transaction of $1,030,606.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,271,978.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,122 shares of company stock worth $2,177,681. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s

(Get Rating)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.