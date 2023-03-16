Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Short Interest Update

Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,170,000 shares, a growth of 12.7% from the February 13th total of 3,700,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Jacqueline Kunzler sold 3,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $154,426.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $677,362.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Jeanne K. Mason sold 59,477 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total value of $2,658,621.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 126,231 shares in the company, valued at $5,642,525.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jacqueline Kunzler sold 3,813 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $154,426.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $677,362.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Baxter International

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BAX. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Baxter International by 30.1% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 10,964 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in Baxter International by 6.0% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 281,374 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $21,818,000 after purchasing an additional 15,925 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Baxter International by 29.2% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Baxter International in the first quarter worth $340,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Baxter International by 6.2% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,815 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. 84.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Baxter International Price Performance

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Baxter International from $55.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Bank of America downgraded Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Raymond James downgraded Baxter International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Baxter International from $58.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Baxter International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $68.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.14.

Shares of BAX traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $38.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,920,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,574,790. Baxter International has a one year low of $37.74 and a one year high of $80.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.39.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.06). Baxter International had a negative net margin of 16.10% and a positive return on equity of 24.03%. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Baxter International will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Baxter International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is -24.02%.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International, Inc engages in the provision of a portfolio of essential healthcare products including acute and chronic dialysis therapies, sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies, inhaled anesthetics, generic injectable pharmaceuticals, surgical hemostat and sealant products, surgical equipment, smart bed systems, patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies, and respiratory health devices.

