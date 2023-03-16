Bend DAO Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $155.49 Million (BEND)

Bend DAO (BEND) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 16th. One Bend DAO token can now be purchased for $0.0155 or 0.00000062 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bend DAO has a market cap of $155.49 million and $668,448.74 worth of Bend DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bend DAO has traded up 13.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Bend DAO

Bend DAO launched on March 22nd, 2022. Bend DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Bend DAO’s official Twitter account is @benddao. The official website for Bend DAO is www.benddao.xyz.

According to CryptoCompare, “BendDAO is a decentralized peer-to-pool based NFT liquidity protocol. Depositors provide ETH liquidity to the lending pool to earn interest, while borrowers are able to borrow ETH through the lending pool using NFTs as collateral instantly.Bend protocol enables NFT assets to be pooled and converted into representing ERC721 boundNFTs to realize NFT loans.”

