BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) Short Interest Update

BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,860,000 shares, a decline of 8.6% from the February 13th total of 6,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,950,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

BHP Group Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE:BHP traded down $0.60 on Thursday, hitting $57.58. 4,120,813 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,311,289. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. BHP Group has a 52 week low of $46.92 and a 52 week high of $79.66.

BHP Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a yield of 8.7%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BHP Group

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,343 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 8,303 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 137,367 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $7,717,000 after purchasing an additional 23,474 shares during the period. Finally, Nwam LLC raised its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 5,232 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the period. 5.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BHP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 3,000 ($36.56) to GBX 2,900 ($35.34) in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BHP Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($26.81) to GBX 2,300 ($28.03) in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,211.50.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

