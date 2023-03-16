BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) Short Interest Update

BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,860,000 shares, a decline of 8.6% from the February 13th total of 6,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,950,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.
BHP Group Trading Down 1.0 %
NYSE:BHP traded down $0.60 on Thursday, hitting $57.58. 4,120,813 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,311,289. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. BHP Group has a 52 week low of $46.92 and a 52 week high of $79.66.
BHP Group Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a yield of 8.7%.
BHP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 3,000 ($36.56) to GBX 2,900 ($35.34) in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BHP Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($26.81) to GBX 2,300 ($28.03) in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,211.50.
BHP Group Company Profile
BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.
