Bitcoin 24-Hour Volume Reaches $33.98 Billion (BTC)

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $482.28 billion and $33.98 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitcoin has traded 20.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for $24,963.85 on major exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.73 or 0.00503662 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.82 or 0.00139485 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.61 or 0.00034506 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000671 BTC.
Bitcoin Profile
Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 3rd, 2009. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,319,331 coins. The official message board for Bitcoin is bitcointalk.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin’s official website is bitcoin.org.
Bitcoin Coin Trading
Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin using US dollars directly can do so using Gemini, GDAX or Changelly.
