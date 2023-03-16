Bitcoin 24-Hour Volume Reaches $33.98 Billion (BTC)

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $482.28 billion and $33.98 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitcoin has traded 20.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for $24,963.85 on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.73 or 0.00503662 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.82 or 0.00139485 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.61 or 0.00034506 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000671 BTC.

Bitcoin Profile

Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 3rd, 2009. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,319,331 coins. The official message board for Bitcoin is bitcointalk.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin’s official website is bitcoin.org.

Bitcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin is a decentralized cryptocurrency that uses peer-to-peer technology and a blockchain to record transactions. It was created by Satoshi Nakamoto and the first block was mined on January 3, 2009. Bitcoin transactions are recorded on a blockchain, which is a distributed ledger that can be accessed by anyone to verify transactions. Transactions are verified by miners, who are rewarded with a set amount of Bitcoin and transaction fees. The supply of Bitcoin is limited to 21 million coins and it is divisible to eight decimal places. A wallet is needed to use Bitcoin and it consists of a public key, which is used to send and receive payments, and a private key, which is used to control the wallet. Bitcoin can be used for a variety of purposes, including everyday transactions, as a store of value, or for investment.”

