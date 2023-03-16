Bitcoin Diamond Trading Down 0.7% This Week (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market cap of $32.51 million and approximately $195,568.42 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000676 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.49 or 0.00172416 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.46 or 0.00079297 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00047143 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.93 or 0.00050108 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000221 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003917 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000022 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is www.bitcoindiamond.org. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

