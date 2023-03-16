Bitcoiva Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $203.40 Million (BCA)

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. Bitcoiva has a total market capitalization of $203.40 million and approximately $97,657.35 worth of Bitcoiva was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoiva coin can currently be bought for $12.68 or 0.00050955 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoiva has traded 12.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoiva alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,877.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.34 or 0.00503819 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.70 or 0.00139480 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.56 or 0.00034407 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000665 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003433 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000813 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoiva Profile

Bitcoiva is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 10th, 2020. Bitcoiva’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,045,770 coins. Bitcoiva’s official website is bitcoiva.com. Bitcoiva’s official Twitter account is @bitcoiva and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoiva

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoiva (BCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Bitcoiva has a current supply of 21,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Bitcoiva is 12.76888694 USD and is down -3.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bitcoiva.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoiva directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoiva should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoiva using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoiva and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.