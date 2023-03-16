BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Short Interest Update

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,620,000 shares, a growth of 8.1% from the February 13th total of 3,350,000 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,380,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 1,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.83, for a total transaction of $128,408.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 91,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,875,455.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 5,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $353,981.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 178,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,575,091. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 1,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.83, for a total value of $128,408.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,875,455.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,206 shares of company stock worth $1,124,675. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BJ’s Wholesale Club

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BJ. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 71.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1,536.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:BJ traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $75.85. 1,727,601 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,442,360. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 52 week low of $51.45 and a 52 week high of $80.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.76.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.11. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 60.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BJ. DA Davidson upped their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.81.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

