Blackhawk Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BHWB) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $30.95

Shares of Blackhawk Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BHWB – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $30.95 and traded as low as $29.50. Blackhawk Bancorp shares last traded at $31.00, with a volume of 5,950 shares.

Blackhawk Bancorp Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.93. The company has a market capitalization of $87 million, a PE ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 0.33.

Blackhawk Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BHWB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.49 million during the quarter.

Blackhawk Bancorp Company Profile

Blackhawk Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company for Blackhawk Bank, which engages in the provision of banking and related financial services. It offers a value-added consultative services to small businesses and their employees related to the financial products. The company was founded in November 1989 and is headquartered in Beloit, WI.

