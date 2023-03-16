Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.108 per share on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd.

Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.7% per year over the last three years.

Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund Stock Up 0.4 %

Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.49. 56,217 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,173. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.82. Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund has a 52-week low of $12.22 and a 52-week high of $15.82.

About Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSL. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $195,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 2,295 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $531,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $567,000.

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate Term Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to seek high current income and preservation of capital. The firm primarily invests in senior secured and floating rate loans. The company was founded on May 26, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

