Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $51.10

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$51.10 and traded as high as C$58.67. Boardwalk REIT shares last traded at C$58.07, with a volume of 184,565 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BEI.UN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$63.00 to C$66.50 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$65.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$60.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$60.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$56.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$64.93.

Get Boardwalk REIT alerts:

Boardwalk REIT Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$56.06 and its 200 day moving average price is C$51.14. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.41, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.15.

Boardwalk REIT Company Profile

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Boardwalk REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boardwalk REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.