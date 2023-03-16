Boltwood Capital Management Increases Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Boltwood Capital Management boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 32.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares during the quarter. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $146,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 65,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 892,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,286,000 after acquiring an additional 76,229 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $37.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,260,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,479,191. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.13 and a 200-day moving average of $38.22. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $33.49 and a 12 month high of $46.78.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

