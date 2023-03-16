BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $128.75

BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 128.75 ($1.57) and traded as high as GBX 144.70 ($1.76). BT Group – CLASS A shares last traded at GBX 143.55 ($1.75), with a volume of 16,782,362 shares trading hands.

BT Group – CLASS A Trading Up 2.2 %

The company has a market cap of £14.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 842.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 135.27 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 128.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.73, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

BT Group – CLASS A Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BT Group plc provides communications services worldwide. Its Consumer segment sells telephones, baby monitors, and Wi-Fi extenders through high street retailers, online BT Shop, and Website BT.com; and offers home phone, copper and fiber broadband, TV, and mobile services in various packages. The company's EE segment offers 2G, 3G, and 4G mobile network services; broadband, fixed-voice, and TV services; and postpaid and prepaid plans, and emergency services network.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BT Group - CLASS A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BT Group - CLASS A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.