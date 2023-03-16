Burford Capital Limited to Issue Semi-annual Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:BUR)

Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR – Get Rating) declared a semi-annual dividend on Thursday, March 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.0625 per share on Friday, June 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th.

Burford Capital Stock Performance

Shares of Burford Capital stock traded down $0.64 on Thursday, hitting $7.03. 3,574,532 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 366,987. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion and a PE ratio of -55.67. Burford Capital has a 1 year low of $6.09 and a 1 year high of $11.20.

Institutional Trading of Burford Capital

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BUR. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Burford Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $110,137,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Burford Capital by 4,092.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,031,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,566 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Burford Capital by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,596,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,161,000 after purchasing an additional 890,341 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Burford Capital by 81.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 560,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,156,000 after purchasing an additional 252,202 shares during the period. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its position in shares of Burford Capital by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 501,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,608,000 after purchasing an additional 214,828 shares during the period. 2.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Burford Capital Company Profile

Burford Capital Ltd. engages in the provision of investment capital, asset management, financing, and risk solutions with a focus on the legal sector. It operates through following segments: Capital Provision, Asset Management, and Services and Other Corporate. The Capital Provision segment includes direct where the company provide capital directly to clients, and indirect where it offers capital by investing through funds that the company manage.

