Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) Short Interest Up 12.3% in February

Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,110,000 shares, a growth of 12.3% from the February 13th total of 2,770,000 shares. Currently, 9.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 671,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days.

Caleres Stock Down 0.5 %

Caleres stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.35. 819,271 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 695,011. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $831.73 million, a PE ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.75. Caleres has a one year low of $18.98 and a one year high of $31.13.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The textile maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $696.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.56 million. Caleres had a return on equity of 48.52% and a net margin of 5.92%. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Caleres will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Caleres Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Caleres’s payout ratio is presently 6.01%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. CL King cut their target price on Caleres from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Piper Sandler upgraded Caleres from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Caleres from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caleres

In related news, insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 1,280 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total transaction of $33,523.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 110,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,887,080.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 19,900 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.99, for a total transaction of $537,101.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 125,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,381,604.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 1,280 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total value of $33,523.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,887,080.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,580 shares of company stock valued at $659,476. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Caleres

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Caleres in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Caleres by 956.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp raised its stake in shares of Caleres by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 1,384 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Caleres by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,183 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Caleres by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,467 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. 87.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Caleres Company Profile

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear. It operates through the following segments: Famous Footwear, Brand Portfolio, and Other. The Famous Footwear segment provides brand-name athletic, casual, and dress shoes for the entire family. The Brand Portfolio segment offers retailers and consumers a portfolio of brands by designing, developing, sourcing, manufacturing, and marketing branded footwear for women and men.

