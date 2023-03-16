Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) Short Interest Up 12.3% in February

Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,110,000 shares, a growth of 12.3% from the February 13th total of 2,770,000 shares. Currently, 9.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 671,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days.
Caleres Stock Down 0.5 %
Caleres stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.35. 819,271 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 695,011. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $831.73 million, a PE ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.75. Caleres has a one year low of $18.98 and a one year high of $31.13.
Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The textile maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $696.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.56 million. Caleres had a return on equity of 48.52% and a net margin of 5.92%. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Caleres will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. CL King cut their target price on Caleres from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Piper Sandler upgraded Caleres from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Caleres from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.
In related news, insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 1,280 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total transaction of $33,523.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 110,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,887,080.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 19,900 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.99, for a total transaction of $537,101.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 125,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,381,604.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 1,280 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total value of $33,523.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,887,080.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,580 shares of company stock valued at $659,476. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Caleres in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Caleres by 956.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp raised its stake in shares of Caleres by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 1,384 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Caleres by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,183 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Caleres by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,467 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. 87.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear. It operates through the following segments: Famous Footwear, Brand Portfolio, and Other. The Famous Footwear segment provides brand-name athletic, casual, and dress shoes for the entire family. The Brand Portfolio segment offers retailers and consumers a portfolio of brands by designing, developing, sourcing, manufacturing, and marketing branded footwear for women and men.
