Capital Investment Advisors LLC Grows Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 208,365 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,109 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Best Buy worth $16,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 613 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in Best Buy by 30.5% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 724 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Best Buy by 128.9% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 737 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Best Buy

In related news, EVP Damien Harmon sold 2,500 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $199,975.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,805 shares in the company, valued at $3,423,971.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Best Buy Price Performance

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BBY. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Best Buy from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Best Buy from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. BNP Paribas lowered Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Bank of America lowered Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised Best Buy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.44.

NYSE BBY opened at $75.72 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.16 and its 200 day moving average is $77.13. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.78 and a fifty-two week high of $103.23.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology retailer reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $14.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.80 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 55.81% and a net margin of 3.06%. Best Buy’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Best Buy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 22nd. This is an increase from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 55.96%.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

Further Reading

