Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $4.32

Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.32 and traded as high as $4.77. Capricor Therapeutics shares last traded at $4.64, with a volume of 71,917 shares.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
Capricor Therapeutics Stock Up 1.8 %
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.77. The company has a market capitalization of $114.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 4.07.
Capricor Therapeutics Company Profile
Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.
