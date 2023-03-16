Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $4.32

Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.32 and traded as high as $4.77. Capricor Therapeutics shares last traded at $4.64, with a volume of 71,917 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Capricor Therapeutics Stock Up 1.8 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.77. The company has a market capitalization of $114.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 4.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capricor Therapeutics

Capricor Therapeutics Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $61,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,885 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 3,001 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 326.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 22,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $109,000. 11.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

