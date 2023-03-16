Celer Network Price Hits $0.0191 on Exchanges (CELR)

Celer Network (CELR) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. In the last seven days, Celer Network has traded 29.6% higher against the US dollar. Celer Network has a total market capitalization of $135.24 million and approximately $8.14 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Celer Network token can now be purchased for about $0.0191 or 0.00000076 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Celer Network Token Profile

Celer Network’s launch date was March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,085,488,367 tokens. Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @celernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Celer Network is https://reddit.com/r/celernetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Celer Network’s official message board is blog.celer.network. The official website for Celer Network is www.celer.network/#.

Celer Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network is a leading layer-2 scaling platform that aims to enable fast, easy and secure off-chain transactions for not only payment transactions, but also generalized off-chain smart contract. It enables everyone to quickly build, operate, and use highly scalable decentralized applications through innovations in off-chain scaling techniques and incentive-aligned crypto-economics.”

