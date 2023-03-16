Centric Wealth Management Decreases Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Centric Wealth Management cut its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 398 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.0% of Centric Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Centric Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $66,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $83,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 80.7% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $391.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $292.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $349.53 and a 52 week high of $464.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $402.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $392.12.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

