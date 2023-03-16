Cfra Upgrades Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) to Strong-Buy

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Cfra from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.28.

Morgan Stanley Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:MS traded down $1.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,401,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,621,276. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market cap of $141.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.37. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $72.05 and a 12 month high of $100.99.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $12.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.16 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 16.73%. On average, analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 44,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.05, for a total transaction of $4,358,515.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 348,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,824,933.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 15,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.20, for a total value of $1,455,794.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 323,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,110,887.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 44,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.05, for a total value of $4,358,515.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 348,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,824,933.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 341,699 shares of company stock valued at $33,143,046 over the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 103.2% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

