CGN Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

CGN Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 219.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 369,391 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 253,721 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 2.1% of CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. CGN Advisors LLC owned about 0.20% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $12,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPEM. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1,555.1% during the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 778,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 731,069 shares in the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000.

SPEM stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $32.62. The company had a trading volume of 951,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,211,161. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $29.80 and a 1 year high of $40.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.38.

