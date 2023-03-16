Chainlink Hits Market Capitalization of $3.44 Billion (LINK)

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. One Chainlink token can currently be purchased for about $6.66 or 0.00026654 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Chainlink has traded 8.9% higher against the US dollar. Chainlink has a total market capitalization of $3.44 billion and $230.87 million worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Chainlink alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001643 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000255 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000316 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.43 or 0.00406193 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,856.27 or 0.27455971 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Chainlink Profile

Chainlink launched on September 19th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 517,099,970 tokens. Chainlink’s official website is chain.link. Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @chainlink and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Chainlink is https://reddit.com/r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Chainlink is medium.com/chainlink.

Chainlink Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Chainlink (LINK) is a decentralized oracle network that provides data to smart contracts on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing developers to create secure and reliable decentralized applications. Founded in 2017 by Sergey Nazarov and Steve Ellis, it was initially funded by a seed investment from the Web3 Foundation. The Chainlink network bridges the real world and the blockchain, connecting smart contracts to reliable and tamper-proof data sources known as oracles, which provide secure and up-to-date data to the smart contracts.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chainlink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chainlink using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Chainlink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chainlink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.