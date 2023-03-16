Chemung Canal Trust Co. Cuts Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Chemung Canal Trust Co. lowered its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $4,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avondale Wealth Management raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 36,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,810,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 2,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 2,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $1.57 on Thursday, reaching $300.50. 18,662,126 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,717,027. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $254.26 and a 1-year high of $371.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $292.49 and a 200-day moving average of $284.33.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.655 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also

