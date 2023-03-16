Chemung Canal Trust Co. Sells 123 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Chemung Canal Trust Co. decreased its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 527 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NOW. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 26.5% during the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,953,299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,492,805,000 after buying an additional 827,285 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 1,694,117 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $639,716,000 after acquiring an additional 577,933 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,866,914 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,369,116,000 after purchasing an additional 320,130 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 890,775 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $423,581,000 after purchasing an additional 244,958 shares during the period. Finally, Stockbridge Partners LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 483,554 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $269,286,000 after purchasing an additional 214,243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 90 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.59, for a total transaction of $41,813.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,860,075.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 377 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.59, for a total value of $175,150.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,893,384.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 90 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.59, for a total value of $41,813.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,860,075.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,016 shares of company stock worth $28,805,543 in the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NOW. StockNews.com began coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $485.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $517.47.

Shares of NYSE NOW traded up $9.66 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $431.92. 447,132 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,650,840. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $435.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $412.10. The company has a market cap of $87.68 billion, a PE ratio of 263.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $337.00 and a 1-year high of $601.62.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.28. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 4.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

