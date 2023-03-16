Christopher Lau Sells 13,281 Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Stock

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) CFO Christopher Lau sold 13,281 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.22, for a total transaction of $401,351.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,896 shares in the company, valued at $2,505,117.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

AMH traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $30.57. The stock had a trading volume of 4,347,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,179,301. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.66. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1-year low of $29.10 and a 1-year high of $43.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.41%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 696.7% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the period. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the third quarter worth $36,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 84.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Homes 4 Rent has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.09.

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

