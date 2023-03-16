Clarkson (LON:CKN) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2,969.93

Clarkson PLC (LON:CKN – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2,969.93 ($36.20) and traded as high as GBX 3,330 ($40.59). Clarkson shares last traded at GBX 3,250 ($39.61), with a volume of 130,158 shares.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Clarkson to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from GBX 4,050 ($49.36) to GBX 3,740 ($45.58) in a report on Tuesday, March 7th.
Clarkson Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3,155.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,971.19. The stock has a market capitalization of £970.97 million, a P/E ratio of 1,590.91 and a beta of 1.31.
Clarkson Increases Dividend
Clarkson Company Profile
Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Broking, Financial, Support, and Research. The Broking segment offers services to ship owners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as futures broking operation.
