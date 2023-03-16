Confluence Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,345,997 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 5,923 shares during the quarter. Gilead Sciences accounts for 1.7% of Confluence Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned 0.11% of Gilead Sciences worth $115,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GILD. First Financial Bank Trust Division increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 156,771 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,460,000 after purchasing an additional 6,908 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 75.9% in the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 104,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,434,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 7.3% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,897 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the third quarter valued at about $4,414,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 73,072 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,508,000 after buying an additional 2,937 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 6,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total transaction of $483,892.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,539,568.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

Shares of GILD opened at $79.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.17 and a twelve month high of $89.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.53 and a 200-day moving average of $78.29.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 44.46%. The firm had revenue of $7.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.63 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GILD shares. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, DZ Bank lowered Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.40.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

