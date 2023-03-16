Confluence Investment Management LLC Buys 3,870 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 185,772 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,870 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $14,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PFG Advisors increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 12.4% in the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 15,270 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Medtronic by 36.1% during the third quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,840 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Medtronic during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,185,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 87.8% during the third quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,046 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 5,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its position in Medtronic by 5.1% during the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 82,427 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,398,000 after acquiring an additional 3,975 shares during the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Plc Medtronic purchased 6,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.28 per share, for a total transaction of $63,428.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,999,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,394,645.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Price Performance

Shares of MDT opened at $78.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $104.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.76. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $75.76 and a fifty-two week high of $114.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.35.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The business’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 89.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on MDT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $89.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.72.

Medtronic Profile

(Get Rating)

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

Featured Articles

