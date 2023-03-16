Critical Review: Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) & AERWINS Technologies (NASDAQ:AWIN)

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Get Rating) and AERWINS Technologies (NASDAQ:AWIN – Get Rating) are both aerospace companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

37.9% of Embraer shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.1% of AERWINS Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Embraer shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Embraer and AERWINS Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Embraer 0 1 4 0 2.80 AERWINS Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00

Volatility & Risk

Embraer presently has a consensus target price of $16.85, suggesting a potential upside of 10.56%. AERWINS Technologies has a consensus target price of $2.00, suggesting a potential upside of 135.29%. Given AERWINS Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe AERWINS Technologies is more favorable than Embraer.

Embraer has a beta of 1.24, indicating that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AERWINS Technologies has a beta of 0.36, indicating that its share price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Embraer and AERWINS Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Embraer 0.78% 1.02% 0.29% AERWINS Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Embraer and AERWINS Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Embraer $4.54 billion 0.62 -$185.40 million $0.19 80.21 AERWINS Technologies $5.24 million 2.43 $4.59 million N/A N/A

AERWINS Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Embraer.

Summary

Embraer beats AERWINS Technologies on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Embraer

Embraer SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft and its parts for commercial, defense, and executive aviation sectors. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jet Business, Service & Support and Others. The Commercial Aviation segment is involved in the development, production, and sale of commercial jets; and the provision of support services to regional aviation and aircraft leasing. The Defense and Security segment engages in research, development, production, modification, and support for defense and security aircrafts, as well as other integrated products and solutions including satellites and information and communication systems. The Executive Jet Business segment deals with the development, manufacture, and sale of executive jets. The Service & Support segment provides after-service solutions and support to its customers through a comprehensive portfolio of innovative and competitive solutions to ensure operational efficiency of products manufactured by Embraer and by other aircraft manufacturers, extending the useful life of commercial, executive and defense aircraft. The Others segment refers to

About AERWINS Technologies

Pono Capital Corp. entered into a definitive business combination agreement with AERWINS Technologies Inc.

