Dentgroup LLC Acquires 2,146 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Dentgroup LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,722 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,146 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Dentgroup LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Dentgroup LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $2,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 117.6% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 612.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

VEU traded up $0.26 on Thursday, reaching $50.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,323,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,092,175. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.34 and a 200-day moving average of $50.13. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.06 and a fifty-two week high of $58.82.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.