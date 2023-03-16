Dentgroup LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Dentgroup LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 4,516.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 77.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MBB traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $94.75. 369,476 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,637,375. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.42. iShares MBS ETF has a 12-month low of $88.00 and a 12-month high of $103.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. This is a boost from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

