Dentgroup LLC Purchases 5,410 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Dentgroup LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 62.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,029 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,410 shares during the quarter. Dentgroup LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 429.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 256.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Trading Down 3.5 %

EFV traded down $1.67 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $46.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,088,120 shares. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.03. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a twelve month low of $49.15 and a twelve month high of $59.57. The stock has a market cap of $15.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.86.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

