Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOMP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOMP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a growth of 9.5% from the February 13th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Dime Community Bancshares Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DCOMP traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.25. 20,612 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,577. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.59. Dime Community Bancshares has a 52 week low of $15.01 and a 52 week high of $24.11.

Dime Community Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were paid a $0.3438 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.97%.

Dime Community Bancshares Company Profile

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides various commercial banking and financial services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. The company also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; home equity loans; and construction and land loans.

