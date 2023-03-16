Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,200,000 shares, an increase of 12.1% from the February 13th total of 4,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,470,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diversified Healthcare Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,802,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,168,000 after purchasing an additional 106,629 shares during the last quarter. Flat Footed LLC raised its position in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. Flat Footed LLC now owns 18,877,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,690,000 after purchasing an additional 5,629,401 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,659,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710,824 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 383.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 13,054,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,443,000 after purchasing an additional 10,351,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 406.8% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,826,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,769,000 after purchasing an additional 4,676,808 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Diversified Healthcare Trust alerts:

Diversified Healthcare Trust Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ DHC traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.56. The company had a trading volume of 2,402,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,277,065. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a one year low of $0.61 and a one year high of $3.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.02. The stock has a market cap of $373.90 million, a PE ratio of -25.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.72.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 23rd were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 20th. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -66.66%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DHC shares. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Diversified Healthcare Trust in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Diversified Healthcare Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership of senior living communities, medical office buildings, and wellness centers. It operates through the following segments: Office Portfolio, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Non-Segment. The Office Portfolio segment consists of medical office properties leased to medical providers and other medical related businesses, as well as life science properties leased to biotech laboratories and other similar tenants.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.