Eastern (NASDAQ:EML) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $20.72

The Eastern Company (NASDAQ:EML – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $20.72 and traded as high as $21.50. Eastern shares last traded at $21.02, with a volume of 5,433 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eastern in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Eastern Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $103.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.68.

Eastern Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Eastern

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. Eastern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.39%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Eastern by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Eastern by 7.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Eastern by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eastern by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 63,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Eastern by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 118,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 23,344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

About Eastern

The Eastern Co engages in the design, manufacture and sale of industrial hardware, security products and metal products. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Solutions and Diversified Products. The Engineered Solutions segment consists of Big 3 Precision. The Diversified Products segment consists of Frazer & Jones, Greenwald Industries, and Argo EMS.

Featured Articles

