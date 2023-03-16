ECOMI 1-Day Volume Tops $826,222.85 (OMI)

ECOMI (OMI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. During the last week, ECOMI has traded 0% higher against the dollar. One ECOMI token can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ECOMI has a total market cap of $232.34 million and approximately $826,222.85 worth of ECOMI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ECOMI Profile

OMI is a token. Its launch date was October 31st, 2017. ECOMI’s total supply is 310,884,471,276 tokens and its circulating supply is 264,382,112,394 tokens. ECOMI’s official message board is medium.com/ecomi. ECOMI’s official Twitter account is @ecomi_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ECOMI is www.ecomi.com.

ECOMI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ECOMI is a technology company based in Singapore that provides a one-stop-shop for digital collectibles through the ECOMI Collect app, which allows users to experience true ownership of premium digital collectibles. ECOMI sees digital collectibles as a new asset class that offers intellectual property owners new revenue streams in the digital landscape. The OMI token is the native asset of the ECOMI ecosystem and underpins transactions on the platform, offering holders a range of utilities within the VeVe digital collectibles platform through the OMI Utility Program. It is also used as a transactional currency in a range of NFT marketplaces and Play to Earn games such as Tengoku Senso.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ECOMI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ECOMI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ECOMI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

